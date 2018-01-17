Cape Town - Resuming of Metrorail’s central line has been suspended once again before it even started. A train which was testing operations, a week since the service was suspended, causing thousands of commuters stranded, derailed between Netreg and Heideveld train stations.

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott advised that “the planned resumption of the central line this morning is postponed” due to a train derailment of the train.

Scott said four trains that were being used as test had derailed on their return trip.

“Technicians are on site to rerail the carriages and repair the track. The recovery process could take several hours…,” she said.

“Regrettably Metrorail has no buses to assist and commuters are requested to make alternative arrangements until the service is able to resume,” she said, addding that Golden Arrow Bus Services has been approached to assist and arrangements will be communicated.

Metrorail’s regional manager Richard Walker said vanadalism played a part in the derailment of the testing train.

Walker said an inquiry will be conducted to confirm the cause.

Sonja Carstens of United National Transport Union said trains on the central line should have resumed on Wednesday afternoon already but it was discovered that three sub station had been vandalised.

Carstens said the train derailed after 4am. She said the train was “severely damaged”.

