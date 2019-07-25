Prasa has confirmed that Metrorail will run a limited service during the planned mass protest that is expected to take place on Friday. File picture: Bongani Shilulbane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has confirmed that Metrorail will run a limited service during the planned mass protest that is expected to take place on Friday. Metrorail will operate a reduced service, similar to that offered on Saturdays and Sundays due to the majority of Safety Critical staff that might be participating in the protest.

Prasa reiterates that employees who decided not to join the mass action have not been intimidated in any way by management.

"Prasa recognises that the mass action on 26 July is not a labour strike against Prasa but a Fedusa led mass action against government along with its affiliated union Untu as the majority union at Prasa," said Prasa in a statement.

"This means that while Untu members are granted permission to participate in the mass action, not all Prasa employees within operations will be participating.

In a statement released earlier this week, Fedusa said members will gather to embark on their National Day of Protest against extremely poor and dangerous passenger train services.

"These conditions violate all health and safety provisions as seen in the form of late trains, deliberate acts of arson and endless fatal accidents that have left many families traumatised and burdened," the statement noted.

Passengers are to expect longer waiting times due to the limited service.