Metrorail Western Cape suspends some services due to maintenance
Cape Town – Metrorail Western Cape has issued an urgent notice of the cancellation of most of its services between Muldersvlei and Dal Josafat.
Spokesperson Nana Zenani said on Tuesday morning Transnet Freight Rail is undertaking maintenance of their overhead lines between Bellville and Kraaifontein.
’’The works are unfortunately affecting our services and Metrorail must therefore suspend some its services due to safety.
’’Metrorail will continue to keep commuters updated on the maintenance work. We thank the commuters for their understanding in this regard,’’ said Zenani.
IOL