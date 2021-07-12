NewsSouth AfricaWestern Cape
Initial reports from the scene indicate no injuries on board train #0105, which was en route to Fish Hoek. Screen grab: Twitter
Minibus taxi driver injured in collision with Cape Town train

By IOL Reporter

Cape Town – A minibus taxi driver was injured in a collision with a train at a False Bay level crossing at 7.31am today, triggering an operational impact.

’’Initial reports from the scene indicate no injuries on board train #0105, which was en route to Fish Hoek. The only occupant of the vehicle received medical attention on-site,’’ said Metrorail Western Cape spokesperson Riana Scott in a statement.

The operational impact of the incident:

  • Fish Hoek-bound trains temporarily terminate at Retreat; and
  • Commuters are advised to make alternative transport arrangements between Retreat and Fish Hoek.

’’Affected commuters will be advised at stations and passenger information/service updates will be provided on social media channels until the service recovery process is complete,’’ said Scott.

