Minibus taxi driver injured in collision with Cape Town train
Cape Town – A minibus taxi driver was injured in a collision with a train at a False Bay level crossing at 7.31am today, triggering an operational impact.
’’Initial reports from the scene indicate no injuries on board train #0105, which was en route to Fish Hoek. The only occupant of the vehicle received medical attention on-site,’’ said Metrorail Western Cape spokesperson Riana Scott in a statement.
Cape Town - #MetroRail Southern Line: NO TRAINS operating south of Retreat pic.twitter.com/vYXYqI0s9P— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) July 12, 2021
The operational impact of the incident:
- Fish Hoek-bound trains temporarily terminate at Retreat; and
- Commuters are advised to make alternative transport arrangements between Retreat and Fish Hoek.
’’Affected commuters will be advised at stations and passenger information/service updates will be provided on social media channels until the service recovery process is complete,’’ said Scott.
IOL