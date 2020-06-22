Minister calls for probe into slain mom Altecia Kortje 'being denied court interdict bid'

Cape Town – Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development John Jeffrey has called on the Public Protector to investigate whether murdered mom Altecia Kortje was turned away from a courthouse when she wanted to obtain an interdict against her estranged boyfriend. Ryan Smith, 28, is expected to apply for bail today at the Bellville Magistrates’ Court. The bodies of Altecia, 26, and the couple’s seven-year-old daughter, Raynecia Kortje, were discovered inside Smith’s home in Commerce Way in Belhar on Friday, 12 June. The couple also has a nine-month-old son while Altecia has a two-year-old son from another relationship. The bodies were apparently discovered by Smith’s uncle, Jerome “Donkie” Booysen, who is the suspected leader of the Sexy Boys gang.

Smith is the son of Michael “Kanakie” Booysen, who was sentenced to life in 2003.

According to court papers, Altecia and Raynecia were both stabbed to death.

Altecia’s mother, Dorina Kortje, 54, previously told the Daily Voice she believed Smith had killed her daughter because she dumped him.

She said on Monday, 8 June, Altecia had gone to the Bellville Magistrate's Court to get an interdict against Smith, who she claimed abused her daughter and was a drug addict.

Jeffery is now calling on the Public Protector to investigate, following reports that Altecia was allegedly turned away at the court, said spokesperson Chrispin Phiri.

“We are of the view that an investigation by the Office of the Public Protector is necessary to establish whether Ms Kortje approached the Court for assistance and, if so, why she was not assisted and whether there has been any act or omission by a person in the employ of government or performing a public function, which had resulted in any unlawful or improper prejudice to Ms Kortje and her daughter.

“If Altecia was indeed turned away, there will be grave consequences, as Altecia should have been assisted.”

Daily Voice