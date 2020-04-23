Miracles still happen – they just need a little extra help now

The Covid-19 crisis and the challenges presented by the national lockdown have highlighted the many real heroes in our society – organisations and people who care for the most vulnerable and bravely continue their work regardless of the obstacles or risks.

One of these real heroes is Elsie Du Plessis, the founder of Miracle Kidz Safe House, a registered NPO in Cape Town. It provides a safe and loving temporary home to abused, abandoned and neglected children. Staffed only by Du Plessis together with a small group of carers and helpers (who are now all at home, staying safe with their families), Miracle Kidz sees to the needs of these vulnerable children at a time when they have nobody else to rely on. But it does much more that provide them with food, clothes and any medical attention they may require, Miracle Kidz introduces them to a stable family structure in preparation for a brighter future.

“Our safe house is not an institution,” explains Du Plessis. “We provide a loving temporary home where we tend to their illnesses, broken hearts and spirits.”

Like most other NPOs, Miracle Kidz has been hit hard by the lockdown. It relies heavily on donations from the public and the business sector, and with most households and businesses facing economic difficulties and uncertainty, many regular donors are no longer in a position to donate. That’s why Du Plessis has launched an online donation campaign called COVID Fundraising (with COVID as an acronym for Continued Online Valued Individual Donations).

“We encourage all our loyal supporters, friends and followers to continue making donations using online banking and other digital platforms (like virtual shopping vouchers),” says Du Plessis.

How you can help:

1. Donate money

Donations can be paid directly into the registered bank account of Miracle Kidz Safe House:

Bank: FNB

Account name: Strand Miracle Kidz

Account number: 62504599103

Branch code: 200409

Account type: Business account

Reference: Your name

2. R90 Scheduled monthly payment and debit order donations

You can set up a scheduled or monthly reoccurring payment using your online banking facility; or

Sign up on the debit order facility (managed by Sage-Pay) on the Miracle Kidz website at www.miraclekidz.co.za/donate

3. Donate a virtual Checkers shopping voucher

These virtual vouchers, which can be safely bought in just a few easy steps, are sent via SMS to the recipient’s cellphone within an hour of the order being placed. It can be redeemed immediately once received.

To buy the voucher, go to www.computicket.com

Use the Miracle Kidz cellphone number 072 761 9301 as the recipient.

Elsie will then be able to use the voucher in-store on her next essential grocery-shopping trip for Miracle Kidz.

For further information or for more ways to help after lockdown, visit the Miracle Kidz website at www.miraclekidz.co.za

* If you are an NGO, NPO or charity organisation helping others during the coronavirus pandemic, please send details to [email protected] so that we can help you raise awareness.