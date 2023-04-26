Missing American woman, Julie Goodness, found in Cape Town CBD

Pretoria - An American woman, Julie Goodness, who went missing in Higgovale, Cape Town, after she went hiking on Monday, was found safe on Wednesday afternoon. Speaking to IOL, Cape Town police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie confirmed that the 38-year-old has been found.

“We can confirm that she was found safe and she has been reunited with her family and friends," said Pojie. According to a report by News24, Goodness was found in the CBD area. Meanwhile, her family has appealed to the media and the public to respect their space and privacy.

“We're all so happy and relieved that our Julie has been found safe. We would like to extend our sincere and heartfelt thanks to everybody involved in ensuring that she was found and brought to safety. “And finally, just to stress that this has been a very difficult time, and we appeal to the media and the public to respect our space and privacy,” the family said in a statement. Ward councillor Nicolla Jowell said on Facebook: “Thank you to everyone who has looked, searched, prayed and offered help. There was no crime involved and she is safe which is the most important thing.”