Missing Cape Town man found in the mortuary

The family of a Cape Town man who has been missing for four weeks received the tragic news this week that his body was found in a local mortuary. The family of Bradley Wyngaard, 49, from Silvertown in Athlone, had been searching for him since his disappearance on November 13.

Earlier this week, the family pleaded with members of the public to be on the lookout for their brother who suffered bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. At the time, his sister Michelle Williams said someone on Facebook mentioned they had last seen Wyngaard near Wingfield Motors along the N7. However, after their appeal in the media, the family received the grim news on Tuesday.

“Police came to the house on Tuesday to tell us Bradley had died. Thankfully, police told us there was no bruising or scarring. That was our biggest fear and we prayed he did not die a horrific death. Yesterday (Wednesday) we had to identify his body at the Observatory Forensic Laboratory,” Williams said. “He passed away on November 13, and an inquiry docket was opened at Bothasig SAPS. “He had been laying in the morgue for 22 days.” She said pathologists told the family their brother had suffered a heart attack.

“He collapsed along the N7. He had a heart attack. The body was taken to the mortuary on November 13 and on November 14 they performed a post mortem,” Williams said. “We will be receiving the detailed report in January. They said he wasn’t laying [next to the road] long, about two-foot lengths from the tar.” The family has found solace in the fact that their brother did not suffer.

Wyngaard’s 73-year-old mother is not taking the loss well. “This news is very hard on us, especially on my mother. He was our only brother. But, as a family we have faith and we know he was not alone. God was with him,” Williams said. The family has also thanked the public for the texts and prayers during this difficult time.