Missing Cape Town teen found after a week

Cape Town - Police in Cape Town have confirmed that a teenager who had been missing for a week has been found.

At 3pm on Wednesday, provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that Amiera Hendricks, 14, from Bonteheuwel, had been found unharmed.

A source told the African News Agency (ANA) that the girl returned home safely by herself.

This after police sought the help of the public in locating the girl, who went missing on January 6 after she left her Cassia Street home and did not return.

In a separate incident on Sunday, the body of a woman believed to be in her thirties was found at the Sea Point swimming pool in Cape Town. The woman was wearing a pair of black tights and a pink bikini bra.