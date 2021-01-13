Missing Cape Town teen found after a week
Cape Town - Police in Cape Town have confirmed that a teenager who had been missing for a week has been found.
At 3pm on Wednesday, provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that Amiera Hendricks, 14, from Bonteheuwel, had been found unharmed.
A source told the African News Agency (ANA) that the girl returned home safely by herself.
This after police sought the help of the public in locating the girl, who went missing on January 6 after she left her Cassia Street home and did not return.
In a separate incident on Sunday, the body of a woman believed to be in her thirties was found at the Sea Point swimming pool in Cape Town. The woman was wearing a pair of black tights and a pink bikini bra.
South Africa has seen a spike in attacks against women and children in recent years, including rape and murder, with some of the crimes perpetrated by people known to the victims.
In a unrelated incident, on Monday, police arrested a 44-year-old man in Milnerton who was caught at a vehicle checkpoint after curfew in possession of drugs and alcohol .
In the boot of his vehicle the man had six boxes of Jameson whiskey and a box of mandrax tablets with an estimated value of R30 000. He also had an amount of R24 080 in his possession which he could not account for.
African News Agency (ANA)