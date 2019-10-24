The 35-year-old Heidi Scheepers with her husband Ettienne. Photo: Facebook

Cape Town - The body of a two-year-old Herolds Bay boy who went missing with his mother and sister has been recovered, Southern Cape police confirmed on Wednesday evening. Heidi Scheepers, 35, lived close to the Voëlklip beach where she, her six-year-old daughter Cuzette and two-year-old son Hugo went missing after going for a walk on the beach at about 6pm on Tuesday.

Her husband, Ettienne Scheepers, alerted the authorities when they failed to return home after a trip to the beach in Herolds Bay.

Scheepers had driven to the beach in a charcoal VW Caravelle TDI minibus, with the registration CAW66036.

Parts of a car were found at the bottom of a cliff near the dangerous picnic spot at Voëlklip but police said they were unable to recover the vehicle due to rough sea conditions.