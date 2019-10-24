The 35-year-old Heidi Scheepers with her husband Ettienne. Photo: Facebook

Cape Town - The body of a two-year-old Herolds Bay boy who went missing with his mother and sister has been recovered, Southern Cape police confirmed on Wednesday evening.

Heidi Scheepers, 35, lived close to the Voëlklip beach where she, her six-year-old daughter Cuzette and two-year-old son Hugo went missing after going for a walk on the beach at about 6pm on Tuesday.

Her husband, Ettienne Scheepers, alerted the authorities when they failed to return home after a trip to the beach in Herolds Bay. 

Scheepers had driven to the beach in a charcoal VW Caravelle TDI minibus, with the registration CAW66036.

Parts of a car were found at the bottom of a cliff near the dangerous picnic spot at Voëlklip but police said they were unable to recover the vehicle due to rough sea conditions.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie confirmed the recovery of Hugo's body on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, later today [Thursday] we recovered the body of a two-year-old boy that was found floating in one of the gorges near the place where the vehicle was spotted.

"Subsequently it was recovered and removed by pathology services and taken to the mortuary," he told IOL. 

Pojie said efforts to recover the bodies of Scheepers and her daughter continue. 

IOL