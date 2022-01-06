Missing hiker found dead on Table Mountain

Cape Town – The body of a hiker who went missing yesterday, has been found on Table Mountain. According to the Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) spokesperson Johan Marais a search operation was conducted in the Yellowstone Gorge, via Skywalk, towards Platteklip Gorge where the body was discovered.

Marais said operations are under way to recover the body and the provincial health department has stepped in to assist. “WSAR assisted by the helicopter contracted by the Department of Health, is busy with the recovery of the body on Table Mountain of a person who went missing yesterday afternoon. “The circumstances of his death cannot be commented on as it is the subject of a police investigation. SAPS is also on scene,” Marais said.