Missing hiker found dead on Table Mountain
Cape Town – The body of a hiker who went missing yesterday, has been found on Table Mountain.
According to the Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) spokesperson Johan Marais a search operation was conducted in the Yellowstone Gorge, via Skywalk, towards Platteklip Gorge where the body was discovered.
Marais said operations are under way to recover the body and the provincial health department has stepped in to assist.
“WSAR assisted by the helicopter contracted by the Department of Health, is busy with the recovery of the body on Table Mountain of a person who went missing yesterday afternoon.
“The circumstances of his death cannot be commented on as it is the subject of a police investigation. SAPS is also on scene,” Marais said.
Police had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publish.
This is a developing story.
The incident comes after rescue teams had their hands full, responding to several call outs last month. In one of the incidents, a woman was injured after she fell in Fountain Traverse. He said the woman was airlifted to hospital after she was stabilised at the scene.