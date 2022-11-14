Missing man sighted in Stellenbosch, family appeals for public assistance

Cape Town - A Cape Town family is appealing to the public to assist in locating their missing relative, who has disappeared without a trace. Deolin Spandiel, 20, was last seen leaving his Kuilsriver family home in Sarepta at 9am on Saturday, November 5.

He is a coloured man with short black hair, weighs approximately 70kgs and is 1.5 metres tall. He was last seen wearing flip-flops, a bright peach t-shirt and black ¾ tracksuit pants. Police have opened a missing person case.

According to the provincial police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk, Kuilsriver police are investigating the matter. Speaking to IOL, Spandiel’s sister, Ashleen, 23, said her brother suffers from a mental illness, and last had his medication the Friday before his disappearance. “He last took his medication the day before he went missing. He was at home the Saturday and walked out of the house. He has never returned.

“There were a few people who saw him. “On Saturday, members of the neighbourhood watch said they saw him at Langverwacht and took him to the police station. “We thought he would come home. That is why we only opened a missing persons case the Monday,” she explained.

Ashleen said her brother was seen on Sunday afternoon behind the Nandos in Kuilsriver and was seen at Zewenwacht Mall Monday. The family did not receive any news of sightings thereafter. However, police contacted the family last Thursday with news.

“On Thursday, the police contacted us to let us know Deolin was seen in Stellenbosch by quite a few people. “We are worried because this is the first time he has just up and left the house and the first time he has been this long without taking his medication,” Ashleen told IOL. She said her brother could become violent because he has not been on his medication and has urged members of the public not to approach him but rather contact police.

“We just want him to come home safely. We also just want those people who see him to please contact the police. They do not need to approach him as we don’t know how he will react,” she added. If you have seen Deolin Spandiel please contact Crime Stop at 0860 010 111. [email protected]