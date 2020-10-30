’Missing’ man who informed cops he’s not missing still not back home

Cape Town – The man the Daily Voice recently reported was missing after he was taken by the Mitchells Plain police says he is not missing. The mystery around the disappearance of Monray Swarts, 30, deepened after he apparently called the police to say he is alive and that he would return home soon. A source close to the investigation adds the Tafelsig man was supposed to meet with the cops and his family yesterday, but didn’t pitch for the meeting. “The police will still keep his file as missing until he actually shows up as he promised. Monray Swarts Picture: Supplied “His family was at the police station the whole morning waiting for him and they gave up and went home after hours of waiting,” the source says.

Monray’s caregiver, Faroesa Dooling, 49, told the paper she had received a phone call from the police instructing her to go to the Mitchells Plain cop shop.

“I went there and waited for a long time, I’m not sure what to think of any more.

“I was sure he was going to come back and tell me where he has been for more than a week.”

Faroesa said last Wednesday, detectives took Monray away around 4pm.

“Two hours later, I went to the police station to find him, but one of the detectives who picked him up said they released him,” she explained.

Police spokesman FC van Wyk confirmed Monray was picked up: “The person was brought in to Mitchells Plain SAPS by police for questioning, but was later released.’’

