JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Water and Sanitation on Tuesday said there was a possibility that the Misverstand Dam near Moorreesburg in the Western Cape could run out of water by April 24.

Spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said the province was still faced with drought conditions as seen by deteriorating dam levels, coupled with high water consumption by households.

“The department will make a release of up to 5 million cubic metres of water from the Voelvlei and Berg River dams. This release will be initiated between 17 and 20 April 2018 to ensure that the water reaches the Misverstand Dam by April 24.

“Water will also be supplemented into the Berg River Dam through the emergency pumping scheme from the Theewaterskloof Dam, and should there be any significant rainfall resulting in run-off during the operation the extent of the release will be revise," said Ratau.

Sputnik said the river reach from Berg river dam to Misverstand Dam was approximately 138 kilometres and it was estimated that it will take seven days for the first water to reach the dam.

"It is also important to note that once the release starts, which will be in the order of 20 cumecs, the Emergency Preparedness Plan will be initiated through the relevant Disaster Management Centres as there could be some localised flooding immediately adjacent to the river. Communities must be made aware and take necessary precautions during the release period," said Ratau.

Ratau added that water users were reminded that their water use was still restricted and that the water allocation was from normal flow of river and they were requested to refrain from pumping during this transfer period and also to safeguard their pumps during this higher flow period.

African News Agency/ANA