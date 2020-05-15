Mitchells Plain police officer accused of stealing cigarettes, cash from shop

Cape Town – A 39-year-old female cop was busted for theft after a Somali shop owner reported her for stealing his cigarettes and cash. The accused is a constable at the Mitchells Plain Police Station and she was arrested at her home in Strandfontein on Monday night. A source tells the Daily Voice: “It happened around 8am on Monday. “The constable who was off duty at the time went to the bai (shop owner) and told him she was sent by someone to fetch cigarettes from him. “She was inside his shop and went to the back where he sleeps and took R40 000 and the cigarettes.

“She then pretended to arrest him and put him in her car, she drove with him and dropped him somewhere in Mitchells Plain.

“The man then walked straight to Mitchells Plain SAPS and told them what happened and she was arrested the same day.”

The source adds: “Why do you want to risk losing your job for cigarettes? The president must lift the cigarette ban.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirms the arrest: “On Monday evening a 39-year-old constable stationed at Mitchells Plain police station was arrested at her Strandfontein residence on a charge of theft following an incident where cash and cigarettes were taken from the complainant’s house.

“The suspect made a court appearance in Mitchells Plain yesterday and was released on bail. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated.”

