MK veterans distance themselves from alleged rapist

Cape Town – The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) has distanced itself from a senior City of Cape Town official who has been detained on rape charges.

The official, Raphael Martin, 54, was arrested on charges of allegedly raping a 13-year-old Strandfontein girl over a period of three years. He appeared in court on Friday and is set to make his second court appearance next week, in which he will bring forth a formal bail application.

The official, who is said to be a former member of MK, was branded an "enemy" of the armed wing after he was allegedly found to be an "agent" in the 1980s.

MKMVA national spokesperson Carl Niehaus said in a statement on Tuesday the suspected official infiltrated the armed wing in the late 1980s, but “he was exposed as an enemy agent and ostracised. From 1990 onwards all contact with him was severed”.

The organisation called for the law to take its course and for the police and National Prosecuting Authority to ensure justice was served. It also stated that should the official be found guilty, the harshest sentence should be imposed upon him.