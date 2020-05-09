Mkhize says spread of coronavirus in Western Cape no different than rest of SA

Cape Town - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Saturday descended on the Western Cape as pressure mounted on the national government to intervene in the coastal province that has recorded more than half of the country's Covid-19 infections and deaths. This after health portfolio committee chairperson Sibongiseni Dhlomo called for urgent intervention to curb the spread of the virus in the province while the ANC wanted the province to return to Level Five of the lockdown. Speaking at a press briefing in Cape Town on Saturday, Mkhize said the spread of the virus in Western Cape was no different from other provinces. He said that the national government would provide the province with more support such as further training of healthcare workers and additional resources. “We are also bringing in additional personnel, and the Cuban specialists would also be deployed.

On Friday Dhlomo described the situation in the Western Cape as serious and needing urgent national intervention.

ANC MPL Danville Smith said the Covid-19 in the Western Cape required special attention.

"The ANC therefore urges the relevant authorities in the province to apply through Premier Alan Winde for special status to Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to put the Western Cape back on Level 5 to get a stronger grip to curb the spread,” said Smith.

The Western Cape premier said during the press briefing with Mkhize that the issue of bringing the province back to Level 5 had not been discussed either at the provincial government level or with the health minister.

Mkhize was in the province ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit on May 15. The president would also be going to Eastern Cape and other provinces.

Political Bureau

