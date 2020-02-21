To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Cape Town - Public Order Police and Parow police officials were deployed to two houses which were set alight shortly after Tazne van Wyk's murder accused Moehydien Pangaker made his first court appearance in Goodwood Magistrate's Court on Friday morning, Western Cape police said. Protesters allegedly torched the two houses amid rumours that eight-year-old Tazne had been kept there. The houses are apparently brothels.

Tazne went missing from her Ravensmead home almost two weeks ago. Her body was found by police in a storm water pipe outside Worcester on Wednesday night, following the arrest of Pangaker earlier in the week. Pangarker allegedly led authorities to the location of the corpse.

He was arrested in Cradock, Eastern Cape, following an extensive investigation.

Ward Councillor Franchesca Walker said one property in Parow Street and another in Carstens Road were on fire as angry protesters demanded the alleged brothels be closed.