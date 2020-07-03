Mom and son escape burning house after boyfriend sets it on fire

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - A mother of three says she is lucky to be alive after her boyfriend allegedly set her home on fire with her inside. The incident occurred on Saturday at 3am but thanks to the quick reaction from the community, Simone Oliphant, 32, escaped the fire with her children. Her 13-year-old son Leonardo was burnt on the shoulder and arm. Simone from Bonteheuwel says she opened a case of assault against her boyfriend on 13 June already but says cops failed to arrest him. “I am tired of the police who almost got me killed,” says the frustrated mother.

“My boyfriend started assaulting me last month. I work as a cashier and he went to my workplace to cause a scene and later that day he beat me.”

She decided to take action “before ending up in a body bag”.

“After opening the case, the police said I must call them when I see him again. I told them I can take them where he is but they refused.”

She moved to her mom’s place which was allegedly torched by her ex on Saturday.

“My brother is in a wheelchair and there is no one to protect us against him if he should come here again. I need help before he comes to finish me,” says the scared mom.

Son Leonardo, 13

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed a case of arson was opened by Simone at Bishop Lavis SAPS on Saturday.

“According to reports, the complainant’s house was torched about 3.30am. All her belongings were destroyed and her children suffered burn wounds. The suspect is not yet arrested.”

She did not respond to queries about the assault case.

Daily Voice