Cape Town - A mother and her three children died in a fire in Khayelitsha on Tuesday morning, the City of Cape Town reported.
A fifth person sustained injuries.
Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said that at 4:50am the City's Fire & Rescue Service received a call of a formal dwelling alight, in Hlomela Street, Town 2, Khayelitsha.
"Three fire fighting appliances, a rescue vehicle and 14 staff members were dispatched to the incident,"Carelse said. "The fire was extinguished at 5:20am. One adult female, two female minors and one male minor passed away as a result of smoke inhalation. One adult male sustained burn wounds and was transported to hospital."
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
African News Agency/ANA