Mom discovers on social media her daughter’s body was found at Nyanga dumping site

Cape Town – Immeasurable is the heartbreak and shock of a mother to have discovered on social media that your daughter’s body was found at a dumping site. Nomvuzo Atoli's mother, Nokwandisa Nyalela, told the African News Agency she had last seen her daughter last night, only to find out today via Facebook that her body had been dumped in Nyanga. The 22-year-old Nomvuzo had been in the process of applying to study at UCT.

Her body was discovered with head injuries by residents at a dumping site at the Siyanyanzela informal settlement.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that a case of murder has been opened for investigation ’’after the body of a 22-year-old woman was found this morning at the Siyanyanzela informal settlement’’.

’’According to reports, police were alerted to the discovery of the deceased by the community. Upon their arrival, they found her at a dumping site with head injuries.

’’The circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation with no arrests so far,’’ said Rwexana.

Commenting on yet another woman being murdered in South Africa, a Facebook user posted: ’’What have we done? Why is it like this? God where are you when it's like this? God why are you quiet when your children are finished?

“No, I don't know, like life is really short. It's Siphesihle Ntengo, now you're Nomvuzo Atoli. You bought a Sihle t-shirt with R.I.P without knowing you’re next…

’’My heart is so painful. Gone too soon but we will never forget you. Rest in peace Nomvuzo Atoli. We will always love you.’’

The Crimes Against Women in South Africa Report by Statistics SA shows that femicide is five times higher than the global average.

