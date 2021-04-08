Mom killed while shielding her children from hail of gang bullets

Cape Town - A young Cape Town mother has been hailed a hero after she died while shielding her two young children from a hail of gang bullets on Tuesday afternoon. The heartbroken parents of Shameema Doherty, 26, say she made the ultimate sacrifice as she shielded her seven-year-old son and four-year-old daughter as heartless gangsters opened fire near their home in Lavender Hill. Her devastated mother, Gaironesa said Shameema and her two children had just returned home and were walking towards the front gate when the shooting started. “I was at my sister’s house at the time. It was just before 5pm when my husband Adiel came home with Shameema and her two children because he took them for a drive. “They were walking into the house when the shooting started and Shameema ran to get them inside quickly and that is when she got shot,” said Gaironesa.

Traumatised neighbours say they watched in horror as Shameema collapsed in the street and blood flowed on a sandy patch after the men fired more than 19 shots indiscriminately in the street.

Her father ran to try and help her as she collapsed and rushed her to Retreat Day Hospital where she was later declared dead after being struck in the abdomen.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said: “Muizenberg police are investigating a murder case after a 26-year-old female was shot and injured and taken to a nearby medical facility where she later died due to injury sustained.

“No arrests have been made as yet.”

Tears flowed at Shameema’s family home on Wednesday where residents gathered to sympathise with her parents.

They described her as a devoted mother and shared their frustrations with the ongoing gang violence.

"Shameema was a very happy person and liked making jokes,” said Gaironesa.

“She was a good mother who did everything for her children and we are heartbroken that she had to die like this. Her children and father are traumatised.

“We are waiting to hear when the mortuary is going to release her body. We want to bury her [today].”

Police are appealing for help and urge anyone with information to call Detective Lieutenant-Colonel Nonkula 082 469 2694 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

