Mom of murdered teen ’drained by delaying tactics' in hope for justice after three years

Cape Town – The mother of a murdered Mitchells Plain teen says she is emotionally drained by the lengthy court case. Vanessa Esterhuizen is the mother of Nadine Esterhuizen, 18, who was allegedly stabbed to death by her girlfriend, Corrine Jackson, on 27 September, 2017. Corrine Jackson was arrested after she was found in a bathroom on the same premises. The matter has been postponed several times. Yesterday, the murder accused appeared calm at the Mitchells Plain Regional Court, sporting new, long braided hair. Jackson’s new Legal Aid lawyer told Magistrate Toboshe that her client is yet to see a psychiatrist for evaluation before the trial can start. The case was then postponed to 14 December.

Vanessa tells the Daily Voice: “Nadine’s birthday is on 12 October, Corrine pretends she isn’t doing well because Nadine’s birthday is nearing, how does she think I feel?

’’I just want this to end already, three years is a long time, I’m not happy with the outcome of today’s case.

“We could have been busy with the trial by now but she is dragging this case. I see her and I see no remorse as she enjoys her life, free outside.”

Linda Jones, who is supporting the family, adds: “She was tested and proven fit to stand trial by two psychiatric examinations already, so this is another delaying tactic.

’’The court had a backlog and had to give over some cases but she is now also taking advantage of that. I’m unhappy that Corrine is manipulating the system.”

Daily Voice