Mom, teenager killed in alleged gang hit

Cape Town – A mother and a teenage boy have been ruthlessly killed in an alleged gang hit. A witness says the shooter went into the house and opened fire on the 45-year-old woman, an 18-year-old male and wounded an 11-year-old girl and another male. Hillary Adams was at her Ravensmead home with her family on Saturday when the brazen gunman gained access to her Milldene Street home. Neighbours say the girl and unknown male person are both being treated in hospital. “It was just before 10pm when a car parked by the corner and a man with a gun jumped out.

The brazen shooter gained access to Hillary Adams’s Ravensmead home. Picture: Jack Lestrade

“The man went into the house and fired shots at the people who were there,” explains a witness, who asked not to be named.

“I ran for cover after hearing the first gunshot, there were 11 more shots after that and when the shooting stopped, I went outside to see if anyone was injured and I heard they shot Hillary.”

The witness suspects the shooting was gang-related.

“The dead woman’s son is a gangster, he is extremely traumatised, he kept saying the suspect was there to kill him.

“He blames himself for what happened. He ran to the back when the intruder walked into the yard and he was hiding during the shooting.

“He only showed up when it was safe for him to come out and found out his mom was killed.”

When the Daily Voice team visited the house, a woman present refused to comment: “I don’t want to be involved, I know nothing, the family left after the shooting and they have not come back.”

Police spokeswoman Brigadier Novela Potelwa has confirmed the incident.

“Police are probing a double murder case and two attempted murders after a shooting incident in Milldene Street on Saturday evening, where an 18-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman were killed,” Potelwa says.

“Two other victims, one of whom is an 11-year-old child, were shot and injured during the incident.

“The suspects fled and are yet to be arrested, as the investigation unfolds the motive for the shooting will be determined.”

Daily Voice