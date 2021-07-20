Mom who allowed daughter to be raped, tortured by gangsters wants R5K fine

Cape Town – Two mothers who were found guilty of allowing gangsters to rape and torture the one’s two-year-old daughter stunned the Parow Regional Court when they asked to pay a R5 000 fine instead of doing jail time. The mother of the tot, nicknamed Baby Nadia, cried in the dock as she told the magistrate that she didn’t want to go to prison but was prepared to pay a fine of up to R10 000 for her crimes.

After being on trial for over two years, the 27-year-old woman, who cannot be named to protect her child's identity, was found guilty alongside her friend, Ursula Paste, 32, after the child was rescued from a drug den in 2019. The discovery by Debbie van Rensburg, 56, and her son Cisco, 27, sparked an uproar in the Eureka Estate community when it was revealed that the girl had been raped, her genitals burnt, her tiny body bitten and her hair cut.

The duo returned to court yesterday for sentencing procedures. Ursula Paste asked the court to “maak klaar” (finish) with the case, and said she could pay a R5000 fine. The mother of five sobbed in the dock, saying her children were suffering.

“I want to pay a fine of R5 000 if I cannot serve a sentence outside of prison,” said Paste. “I want the court to maak klaar with me because I am tired of this case and being strong for my family that worries about me. “I have been in prison for two years and five months and I am tired. My eldest son has started drinking and smoking dagga while I am here.

“I agreed that I was neglectful but I didn't see the child getting abused, and only gave that child a place to sleep.” In her testimony, Baby Nadia’s mother said her family could also pay between R5000 and R10 000 for her release. She told the court that while in prison, she stopped using tik and was done with drugs.

“There are drugs there (in prison) but I told myself that it is not for me. “My family will pay R5 000 or R10 000 if I am given a fine. I feel hurt that someone wants to adopt my daughter while I am here.” This after Debbie asked social workers if she could adopt the baby and raise her.

Baby Nadia is currently being kept in a children's home. The defence lawyer said both accused had shown remorse for their actions and asked the court to consider fining them R5 000 or sentencing them to a maximum of five years in jail. However, the state prosecutor called for a minimum of 10 years behind bars, saying the toddler had suffered.