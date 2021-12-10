Mom’s ex granted R3 000 bail for alleged rape of 14-year-old girl

CAPE TOWN - A Mitchells Plain mother is furious that her daughter’s alleged rapist was granted R3 000 bail earlier this week in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court. The 34-year-old woman said she trusted her ex-boyfriend Iranian national Seyed Mojtaba Razavi Jamali, 36, around her daughter.

The woman’s identity will not be mentioned to protect the identity of her daughter who is a minor. She said Jamali’s own friend raised the red flag when he asked her why she left her daughter with him. “He told me if something happens to my daughter it will be my own fault. He is just giving me clues. I persisted in asking what he meant, but he said nothing.

“On November 18, I spoke to my daughter after she got home from writing exams and she just broke down. “She said she was too scared to tell me. She said he touched her private parts, her breasts. “I asked if he put anything in her private parts but she was hesitant to answer and said no.

“I knew she was not being truthful and asked my sister to call and speak to her. “She confirmed to my sister she was raped. He raped her twice. “He told her if she told me anything he would tell me she asked for it,” the devastated mother said.

She said she had been dating this man since May and everything seemed fine. She met his family and was at ease to let her daughter meet Jamali after she saw how good he was with other people’s children. She never saw him as a threat. “I let my daughter visit his apartment in Blouberg. He never gave any signs. He was the nicest person. I saw how good he was with others and other children. I didn’t see it.

“The rapes occurred at the Blouberg apartment just before they were supposed to pick me up from work. “My daughter said she bled on the blue blanket and he told her to wash the blanket and ‘act normal’ when she sees me,” the angry mother said. The visibly traumatised mother said she filed charges against Jamali and even had to pretend everything was fine to ensure police arrest him.

“I had to act like everything was okay because I wanted to make sure he paid for this. I was afraid he would just leave the country,” she told IOL. Jamali was arrested on November 19 on charges of rape, attempted rape, sexual assault and section 22 (exposure of his private part) to a minor and was subsequently granted R3 000 bail earlier this week. According to the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila the state opposed the bail application as it strongly believed that Jamali was a flight risk.

It was also a Schedule 6 bail application. “Unfortunately the court granted him bail with the following conditions: accused hand in his passport to the investigating officer, he has done so. Accused to report to Table View police station three times a week, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Accused not to enter any airport or port and the accused to have no direct or indirect contact with the victim or her mother,” Ntabazalila said. The mother said she could not contain her anger when she heard Jamali was granted bail.

She said his defence based their argument on a social media post her daughter made on Instagram. “They used a picture of her standing by his Mercedes Benz with a caption that read: ‘I’ll ride you like a Mercedes”. They were adamant this picture was posted after the incident, but it was not. The picture, I checked myself, was posted in October and yes the car belongs to him. “Children do everything for likes and followers, but does that give someone a right to rape them?

“If I walk in a miniskirt and a guy rapes me does that mean I asked for it? “What about a defenceless 14-year-old child? “How is the State not protecting my daughter?” she questioned.