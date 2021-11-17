Mom’s heart warming letter to Groote Schuur Maternity Hospital on World Prematurity Day

Dear Dr Keith Cloete, and the Doctors and Nurses of Groote Schuur Maternity Hospital. My name is Lee-Anne Adams (Baby Roberts’ mommy). And with my husband Robin, and our daughter Ayla Grace, we'd like to thank the amazing staff at the GS Maternity Hospital for their help in getting us where we are today.

No one could have prepared us for the past six-or-so months. But we are certainly thankful that we had the staff of the Groote Schuur Neonatal Unit with us, literally every step of the way, for around 70 days. I'm sure having a baby during a pandemic is tough. But having a baby two-and-a-half months early, during a pandemic, via an emergency C-section, without seeing my husband for two days, amid worries about high blood pressure and seizures, and what would follow – there is no handbook for that. But there are the doctors and nurses of the Groote Schuur Hospital's Maternity Section and Neonatal Unit. They are living and breathing testimony that with the right support, even this unimaginable situation could have a happy ending. And it has.

From spending two nights in the Labour Ward attached to a drip, to being moved to MJ Ward, then back to Labour Ward and then eventually into theatre on Sunday April 25. The constant in those 48 hours was the calm and reassuring voices of the doctors and nurses attending to me. Keeping me updated on what was happening. Explaining our options and the risk of delivering Ayla so early – in a simple, honest and understandable way that I was able to relay to Robin while not being under any illusion about the possible danger she and I were in. Over the next few weeks, the doctors, nurses and even the security – down at the entrance and up at G Floor – became more than just their jobs; they became our daily support system. After I was discharged, I'd visit Ayla every day. And every day, the security at the boom would let Robin and I into the parking lot. We'd drive up to the building, I'd kiss Robin goodbye for the day and walk into a warm, happy "Hello Mommy Roberts!" from the security guard at the entrance to the maternity hospital. I'd sign in, be screened and make my way to G Floor, where I'd receive another warm welcome from another friendly security; and a gentle reminder to roll up my sleeves and wash my hands before going into the NICU or nursery.

Our story about Ayla Grace's incredible journey here.@WeekendArgus @IOL.

World Premature Day: 'Our little miracle’ https://t.co/zHOrHyuYg3 — Rrrrobin Adams (@RobinAdamsZA) November 14, 2021 At the beginning, when producing milk was a struggle, Robin would drive me to the hospital four times a day to take the little bit I was able to express for Ayla. We'd break curfew to do a drop-off after midnight. I'd call the ward ahead to let them know milk would be on the way and the night staff would call down to security to let them know. Minutes later I'd hand over the jar, and much like a relay race, the security would walk it down the passage, take it up to G Floor in the lift and hand it over to the sister who'd make sure Ayla would get it – working together to make sure Ayla was the winner. Walking into G Floor was like entering an entirely separate world. Once the door shut behind you, gone were the sounds of outside. Instead, voices of nurses and doctors. Beeps of machines and crying babies.

Whether it was in the NICU, High Care or KMC I was always greeted with a warm: "Hello Mommy Roberts" as I entered the ward. Eight hours would fly by chatting with the nurses about all sorts of things... about ourselves, about looking after a premature baby, about being a nurse during a pandemic. PREEMIE BABIES - real life super heroes.

A thread...

It is World Prematurity Day on Wednesday. We look at our daughter Ayla's incredible journey from micro-prem baby to a happy, strong girl, and we are just so blessed.

Born at 28 weeks, weighing 650 grams.

🥺😦😧😥 pic.twitter.com/KWjeT6ITiW — Rrrrobin Adams (@RobinAdamsZA) November 15, 2021 Right from the beginning, your team of doctors and nurses helped me by managing my expectations. As hard as some things were to hear at the time, in retrospect I can appreciate their honesty and know now that it all came from a good place. I was often one of just a handful of mothers who were able to visit our babies for more than just a few hours a day. With so much on their plates already, it was a thing to behold to watch how lovingly yet firmly the nurses handled every baby. They'd speak with them with so much caring and affection. One of the sisters told me she couldn't think of anything she'd rather do.

Ayla would be transferred to Mowbray Maternity Home for a short period. But returned on July 1 for emergency treatment for Retinopathy of Prematurity on July 2. The warm reception upon our return: one would swear we never left. By the time Ayla was discharged on July 16, 2021, I think we'd both become attached to so many of the doctors and nurses on G Floor. After her discharge, we'd regularly go back for the eye clinic. The sweetest thing was that the nurses and doctors knew she was coming; and they'd pop into the breast milk room to say hello. To Groote Schuur Maternity Hospital staff – everyone from the most senior doctor to the nurses, security and cleaning staff – thank you for making and keeping me comfortable. For scaring the wits out of me, so that I could understand why trying harder to express milk or holding my micro-prem baby, was so very important. For being my family, my friend, an ear and a source of information when it was just us and Ayla in the ward.

Most importantly, thank you for sending us home with a 1.76kg Ayla Grace, who is now nearly seven months old and weighs over 4.2kg. Thank you for making the decisions you did. For the advice you gave. For the support. For the smiles. For the 'how are you’s. For the caring, and the commitment. But, undoubtedly, mostly for sending us home with our little fighter. @razziparks1 from The Nappy Warehouse was the very first to answer that call of international duty.

He donated 500 nappies and maternity pads for my wife's initiative. Wow!!!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Absolutely appreciate you Raees. pic.twitter.com/zjCayJRauC — Rrrrobin Adams (@RobinAdamsZA) November 15, 2021 Delivering Ayla was not at all what I imagined it would be. Not even close. The 'romantic' delivery scene that played out in my head before April 25 was in reality certainly not what I dreamed it would be.

But the experience we had is ours. The story is Baby Ayla's. Robin and I are not just a daughter richer, but we have a hospital family who lived the experience with us – who shared the stress, the feelings of fear and hopelessness, and ultimately happiness with us. I said in a social media post on Nurses' Day, that working in a neonatal unit is a calling – one that in many instances doesn't get the thanks or recognition that is deserved.

There aren't enough words or gestures that can repay you all. My heart swells with pride when I talk about Ayla's arrival at Groote Schuur Maternity Hospital. I am proud to be associated with an institution whose staff give so much, for so little in return. When Ayla is old enough to understand, we'll tell her her story. For now, we'll tell everyone else. And our family will continue to be ambassadors for, and champions of, Groote Schuur Maternity Hospital.

Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.