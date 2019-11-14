Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency

Cape Town - The Long March to Freedom, a monumental procession of 100 life-size bronze statues, was launched at Century City in Cape Town on Thursday. The exhibition, the largest of its kind anywhere in the world, is open to the public from Friday,

The individual bronze artworks depict South African and international icons, some famous and others unknown, and tell the story of South Africa’s 350 year struggle for freedom and democracy, said the directors of the National Heritage Project Non-Profit Company.

Struggle icon Dennis Goldberg, who was at the launch on Thursday, said: "I think it is very important that the project Long March to Freedom is not just about the Mandela generation and my generation. It's about our history from the time of the original people. These are real people who have been struggling for a long time and as we used to say 'Aluta continua'. The struggle continues now and this exhibition tells us why we must continue until we have reached equality for all our people."

Dennis Goldberg raises his fist with the statues of Nelson and Winnie Mandela. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency

