Mopping-up underway following Cape Town’s intense cold front

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has started mopping-up operations following the intense and destructive cold front that hit the area on Saturday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) released a warning about the inclement weather on Friday, which on Saturday resulted in gale force winds uprooting trees and damaging vehicles and infrastructure in the areas of Wynberg, Lotus Park, Gugulethu, Plumstead, Fish Hoek and Retreat.

The city was placed on high alert prior to the cold front's arrival, with a marine warning also issued for high seas and intense gusts. A local flooding alert was also issued.

In a statement released on Monday, the city's disaster risk management centre (DRMC) said it received an influx of calls due to the weather, and that various city departments had reacted in a bid to assess damages.

Alderman JP Smith, a member of the mayoral committee for safety and security, said that apart from assisting several communities, disaster risk management staff and volunteers helped with humanitarian relief, including soup kitchens.