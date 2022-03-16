More boots on the ground in Manenberg sees the recovery of firearms, ammunition

Cape Town - More boots have been deployed to Manenberg on the Cape Flats, and this has yielded success. Gang violence in the area has escalated after eight people were gunned down between Thursday and Sunday.

Provincial police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk said the ongoing gang violence has seen the additional deployment of forces which include the Anti-Gang Unit, Metro Police, Law Enforcement officers, LEAP officers and Traffic Services who are executing joint operations with local police. He said these members were deployed to conduct high-density patrols throughout the volatile gang hotspot areas. Van Wyk said nine alleged gangsters had been taken in for questioning surrounding the spate of shootings.

“Nine males, aged between 25 and 39, were brought in for questioning regarding the murders of opposing gang members. This action allowed investigators to interview members of opposing gangs and to link perpetrators to various crimes. “One 25-year-old male was arrested and was charged for the murder of a 24-year-old male who was fatally wounded on the corners of Duinefontein and Jordaan Street on Friday, March 11 at 8.47am,” he said. Patrols in the area have seen four arrests for the possession of firearms and ammunition.

On Friday, a 15-year-old boy was arrested in Gamka Street at 4.40pm. On Saturday, a 28-year-old man was arrested in Vistula Road, later at 10pm in Christmas Tinto Road in Tambo Village, a 23-year-old man was arrested. Further, a 27-year-old man was arrested for the possession of 9mm rounds.

A firearm was also recovered, which was abandoned by a suspect after police members came under attack, which allowed the suspect to evade arrest. Van Wyk said 23 suspects were also arrested for the possession of various drugs in the area. “Twenty-two males, aged between 16 and 69, and a 21-year-old female, were arrested for the possession of various drugs, ranging from tik, cocaine and heroin,” he added.

Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile commended the members deployed to the area, who have been putting a tight crime prevention grip on the area, and in turn, disrupting gang violence. “Gang violence will not be tolerated in the Western Cape and that these operations are set to continue until we are satisfied that law and order has been restored,” Patekile said. He has also encouraged the community to become involved in crime prevention and report criminal activities to authorities.