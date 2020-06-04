More suspected gang-related deaths on Cape Flats enrage MEC Fritz

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – The deaths of Moegamat Johnson and his son Zhario, 2, in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town, while walking in the street have further enraged Minister of Community Safety Albert Fritz. Since the weekend, there has been a spike in alleged gang-related shootings on the Cape Flats, and Fritz on Thursday called on the SAPS to leave no stone unturned in their investigations. Johnson, 31, was killed in an alleged drive-by shooting on the corner of Tolbos Street and Bonteheuwel Avenue on Wednesday evening. Zhario was critically wounded in the shooting, and succumbed to his injuries in hospital this morning. “Since the weekend, we have seen a spike in alleged gang-related shootings within Manenberg, Lentegeur, Bonteheuwel, Beacon Valley, Lavender Hill, among others. "There have been numerous incidents in which children have been affected by the renewed violence that has broken out since we shifted to alert level 3 of the lockdown.

“Gangs are taking advantage of the reduced alert level to settle scores and cause havoc in communities. We will not allow this to happen.

"Despite our response to Covid-19, the Western Cape government has not abrogated its commitment to making communities safe.

"The Western Cape Safety Plan remains committed to halving the murder rate over the next 10 years. As such, my department will continue to work with SAPS, LEAP, Neighbourhood Watches, Community Police Forums and all other stakeholders to put a stop to the harm caused by gangs,” said Fritz.

“I wish to relay my heartfelt condolences to the Johnson family and to their friends during this difficult time. I am outraged by the spate of gang-related shootings that we are seeing.

"SAPS have advised me that they are investigating the matter and that the Anti-Gang Unit and other resources have been deployed in areas which are currently experiencing a flare-up in gang-related violence.

"SAPS must ensure that no stone remains unturned and that perpetrators are arrested and convicted speedily.”

Anyone with any information which could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators should immediately report it to their local SAPS or by calling 08600 10111, said Fritz.