More than 50% of arrests made on Western Cape roads for drunk driving

Cape Town - Over 50% of the arrests made between January 17 and 23 on Western Cape roads were for driving under the influence of alcohol. Provincial MEC of Transport and Public Works, Daylin Mitchell raised his concerns over the drunk driving statistics, as well as the high speeds recorded.

“Travelling at 169km/h in a 120 km/h zone is reckless and irresponsible. “Drivers are putting their own lives and the lives of other road users at considerable risk. “I call on other role-players, including the SAPS and prosecuting authorities, to ensure that the hard work by our officers in apprehending these criminals is not undone and that these law-breakers face the full might of the law,” he said.

During this period, Mitchell said the Provincial Traffic Services implemented 323 integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and speed control operations across the province. A total of 32 330 vehicles were stopped and checked. A total of 253 speeding offences were recorded and 6 641 fines were issued for various transgressions, ranging from driver to vehicle fitness, amounting to R8 074 300.

Officials impounded 58 vehicles while 77 vehicles were discontinued for unroadworthiness. “Again, this is a fraction of the number of vehicles checked, and I wish to thank all our law-abiding road users,” Mitchell said. A total of 68 suspects were arrested, of which 35 were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, 11 for fraudulent documentation and five for reckless and negligent driving.

During this period, Mitchell said 17 crashes were recorded on the province’s roads, resulting in 21 deaths. “My sincere thanks to our traffic management team and the extended law enforcement and emergency services fraternity, as well as law-abiding road-users for their hard work and support in combating road-related incidents and fatalities,” he said. [email protected]