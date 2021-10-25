More wet weather predicted for Western Cape as Karoo region celebrates first good rain in nine years

Cape Town – Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell cautioned on Monday that it is still too soon to declare the drought in the Western Cape over. However, Bredell said in a statement a major thunder shower on Thursday evening over the Garden Route and Central Karoo regions provided much needed and very welcome relief.

“The Gouritz River catchment area has not seen rain like this for nearly nine years. Oudsthoorn received 41mm and Ladismith 57mm, amongst others. ’’The rainfall was soft and continuous and caused less damage than we feared although there were some isolated incidents of damage to infrastructure reported. However, we are ecstatic about the good rain.”

Die boere in die Sentraal en Klein-Karoo is verheug oor die goeie reën wat hulle die afgelope 24 uur ontvang het.



Video: Martin Le Grange van Leeu-Gamka#karoorains#karoo#rain pic.twitter.com/khP5c17M3y — Agri Wes-Kaap | Agri Western Cape (@AgriWesKaap) October 22, 2021 Commenting on drought-stricken areas hopefully being able to make a recovery, Bredell said: “The agriculture sector in that region has been devastated by the drought that has just been never ending. We hope the good rains will go some way to see a recovery and we certainly hope to see more rain.” The South African Weather Service’s latest forecast for this week indicates there may be some more rain towards the end of the week for the central and eastern parts of the interior of the Western Cape.