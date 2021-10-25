More wet weather predicted for Western Cape as Karoo region celebrates first good rain in nine years
Cape Town – Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell cautioned on Monday that it is still too soon to declare the drought in the Western Cape over.
However, Bredell said in a statement a major thunder shower on Thursday evening over the Garden Route and Central Karoo regions provided much needed and very welcome relief.
“The Gouritz River catchment area has not seen rain like this for nearly nine years. Oudsthoorn received 41mm and Ladismith 57mm, amongst others.
’’The rainfall was soft and continuous and caused less damage than we feared although there were some isolated incidents of damage to infrastructure reported. However, we are ecstatic about the good rain.”
Die boere in die Sentraal en Klein-Karoo is verheug oor die goeie reën wat hulle die afgelope 24 uur ontvang het.— Agri Wes-Kaap | Agri Western Cape (@AgriWesKaap) October 22, 2021
Video: Martin Le Grange van Leeu-Gamka#karoorains#karoo#rain pic.twitter.com/khP5c17M3y
Commenting on drought-stricken areas hopefully being able to make a recovery, Bredell said: “The agriculture sector in that region has been devastated by the drought that has just been never ending. We hope the good rains will go some way to see a recovery and we certainly hope to see more rain.”
The South African Weather Service’s latest forecast for this week indicates there may be some more rain towards the end of the week for the central and eastern parts of the interior of the Western Cape.
The average dam level for dams in the Western Cape this week stands at 82.69% (2020: 80.28%). The latest levels for dams providing water to the City of Cape Town, are 100.5% (2020: 99%).
The latest figures for major dams across the province:
- Voëlvlei dam –98.56% full this week (2020: 96.7%. Last week: 98.4%)
- Bergriver dam 100.9% full this week (2020: 99.9%. Last week: 100.5%)
- Theewaterskloof dam – 102.1% full this week (2020: 100.5%. Last week: 99.1%)
- Clanwilliam dam – 99.72% (2020: 98.8%. Last week: 99.36%)
