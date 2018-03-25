



Anna Cornelius' body was found floating in the water Scarborough beach in Cape Town. Police have confirmed that they are investigating.





Lily Reed, the CEO of the Hannah Cornelius Foundation, confirmed the news on Facebook. According to Reed, the funeral will take place on April 3.





Cornelius is believed to have been suffering from a chest infection in the week preceding the drowning.









Eben van Niekerk, 27, Vernon Witbooi, 32, Geraldo Parsons, 26, and Nashwill Julies, 26, are currently on trial for the kidnapping, rape and murder of Hannah Cornelius who was killed after she and her friend were hijacked in Bird Street, Stellenbosch, in May last year. Her body was found the following day in Knorhoek Road near a farm in Stellenbosch.





IOL









Cape Town - Less than a year after the rape and murder of Stellenbosch University student Hannah Cornelius, a second tragedy struck the family when her mother reportedly drowned during her normal morning swim.