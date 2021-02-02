Mother of two accused of stabbing kids’ father to death in drunken scuffle

Cape Town – Cops have arrested a woman for the murder of her boyfriend who was killed during a drunken scuffle. Wendol Isaacs, 32, was stabbed once in the chest, allegedly by his 31-year-old girlfriend. The couple, who have two children together, had been in an on-and-off relationship for more than a decade. They recently moved into the house in Santiago Way, Malibu Village, to provide stability for their kids but it ended up being a crime scene, says a mutual friend. The 42-year-old man, who wishes to remain anonymous, says Wendol bled internally and he died on the spot on Sunday morning.

“On Saturday evening he came to my house after work and we had a chat and he said his girlfriend was having a party with her cousins,” explained the friend.

Malibu Village where the deadly fight took place. Picture: Supplied

“And that was the last I heard from him because he left after he bought five beers.

“On Sunday, I asked where he was and the suspect’s family didn’t say until I went to his house and found his sister there.

“The sister was also at the party but left after Wendol’s girlfriend made a scene.

“Apparently after there was an argument that the party was only for the girlfriend’s family and that is when he was stabbed.”

The friend says Wendol has two children with the suspect: “The eldest is 10 and the other is five years old, he lived for his children.

“His girlfriend is rude and was very abusive towards him and he was such a sweet and calm person who would never shout back.

“He loved his children, he stuck by her and wanted them to be raised in a good home, because he came from a broken family,” he explains.

Neighbour seeking justice. Picture: Supplied

He said the children are with their mother’s family. The distraught man says abuse against men is not taken seriously.

“If it was a man who killed a woman, people would take action but because it’s the opposite, no one will care, it’s like nothing happened. I will follow the case and see that justice is served.”

Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the incident.

“Kleinvlei police are investigating a murder case after a stabbing incident on Sunday morning at about 12.50 in Santiago Way, Malibu Village near Kleinvlei, where a 32-year-old man was fatally stabbed.

“A 31-year-old woman was arrested and will appear in the Blue Downs Magistrates’ Court this morning.”

Wendol’s family could not be reached yesterday, while the accused’s relatives refused to comment.

Daily Voice