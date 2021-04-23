Mother’s desperate plea to help find ’precious’ daughter last seen at False Bay hospital

Cape Town – Judy McFarlane is desperately trying to track down her 28-year-old daughter, Rosalyne.

Updated CCTV footage shows her leaving False Bay Hospital in Fish Hoek on Wednesday shortly before 2pm. A frail Rosalyne, who is not on medication, had no money or warm clothes when she left.

’’Our precious daughter Rosalyne is now missing over 30 hours. Words cannot describe our pain. Please keep sharing her picture. We need to find her,’’ Judy, who lives in Marina da Gama, posted on Facebook today.

’’She has no money and no means of contacting family. She is very ill.’’

Image: Facebook / Pink Ladies

The 1.5m tall Rosalyne, who has long, dark blonde hair, was wearing a black hoodie, denim shorts, black tights, a light beanie and dark pumps when she was seen leaving the hospital. She also wore surgical gloves, a dark mask and carried a supermarket plastic bag.

It is believed she could have taken a taxi in the Fish Hoek/Simon’s Town direction.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fish Hoek police on 071 498 8330 or The Pink Ladies Organisation on 072 214 7439.

IOL