Cape Town – The driver of a bakkie has been arrested after a crash in AZ Berman Drive, Mitchells Plain, claimed the lives of five children on Tuesday morning. It was reported that the bakkie hit a traffic light and the children were thrown off the back of the vehicle. Five children, aged from 7 to 11, died at the scene.

Police confirmed that the 55-year-old driver of the bakkie was arrested. “He was arrested on charges of culpable homicide and will appear in Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court once he has been charged,” police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said. Twigg also confirmed that two children, aged 6 and 15, were taken to hospital.

Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis offered his condolences to the families. “Our City mourns together with the families of scholars who died in the fatal crash in Mitchells Plain this morning. This is a terrible, dark day in our city. “As a parent, my heart breaks for those who will not see their children return home from school today.

“While it can never restore the lives so tragically taken, we trust that authorities will establish the full facts surrounding this incident so that there may be accountability for any wrongdoing,” Hill-Lewis said. Meanwhile, the portfolio committee on basic education has extended its condolences to the families, friends and school community. “This is indeed tragic; the worst news any parent or loved one can receive. It is the last thing you expect when seeing you children off safely to school.

“We mourn the young lives of our learners who will now not have an opportunity to prosper and contribute to the future of our country,” said committee chairperson Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba. Mbinqo-Gigaba called on the authorities to leave no stone unturned in getting to the bottom of what happened. “Guilty or negligent parties should face the full might of the law,” she said.