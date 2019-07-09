Picture: luctheo/Pixabay

Cape Town - A Mr D Food delivery man accused of raping a Cape woman in her home has been fired and handed over to police, the company confirmed on Tuesday. The incident allegedly happened last week Friday night as the driver, 43, was delivering food to the woman's home.

According to The Daily Voice, the 26-year-old woman had ordered food from Spur that night and while paying the delivery guy, he pushed her to the floor and allegedly raped her.

The man then fled the scene following the incident, the publication further reported.

Mr D Food initially confirmed that the driver had been suspended but was yet to be arrested but on Tuesday, confirmed it had terminated the driver's contract and handed him over to the police.

"Mr D Food is deeply concerned about an incident that occurred involving one of our customers in the course of a delivery on the evening of 5 July. We take this matter very seriously and strongly condemn any act of crime or violence.

"As soon as we were alerted to the incident, action was taken and the driver was immediately suspended by the franchisee. A thorough internal investigation was conducted that led to the immediate termination of the driver’s contract and the driver being handed over to SAPS.

The driver was arrested on July 8.

The company added that: "We remain in contact with the family involved and have offered our continued support. We continue to work closely with SAPS on this matter and are providing all necessary information to assist with their investigation.

"We would like to assure our customers that we have zero tolerance for any criminal activity and their safety remains our priority."

Western Cape police confirmed the man's arrest on Monday after in connection with the incident.

"...he is expected to appear in court once charged," police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana told IOL.