The company is helping to trace the rape accused Mr D driver. Picture: Monique Duval/Daily Voice.

Cape Town - Wynberg police are investigating a Mr D Food delivery man accused of raping a female customer in her home on Friday. According to a police source, the 26-year-old woman had ordered food from Spur that night and while paying the delivery guy, he pushed her to the floor and allegedly raped her.

“She ordered food from Mr Delivery and a few minutes later he arrived at her house,” explains the source.

“She said he was a dark of complexion, short guy, wearing black jeans and hoodie jacket with Mr Delivery written on it.

Money

“She let the guy in and locked the gate and told him to put the food on the kitchen table while she fetched the money to pay him.”

The delivery man allegedly followed her down the passage and as she gave him the money, he asked her if she lived alone.

She told him she lives with her father.

He then allegedly told her she was beautiful and he loved her before pushing her against a wall.

“She fell to the ground and he penetrated her vagina. His pants were open, but she does not know how he did it,” says the police source.

The woman hit her attacker with a bowl and ran to the study where she pushed a couch against the door to keep him from coming in.

Cops say the delivery man then kicked the gate open and ran away.

The terrified woman called a relative who lives nearby and police were called to the scene.

The woman was taken for a medical examination and her relatives contacted Mr D Food to obtain the driver’s information, which was handed to police.

Suspended

Mr D Food spokesperson Julie Anne-Walsh confirmed that the company was aware of the situation and had suspended the driver.

“The driver in question has not been arrested, but we can confirm that the driver was suspended by the franchisee on our instruction, shortly after we became aware of the allegation on Friday evening,” she said.

“We are in contact with both the family involved and SAPS and are providing all necessary information and support.”

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Liesel Beukes, confirms the rape case and says the suspect ran away and is yet to be arrested.

Daily Voice