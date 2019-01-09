Cape Town - Mr D Food has terminated the contract of one of its drivers who was caught on video masturbating openly just moments after handing over a delivery to a young woman.

The video, which was extensively shared on social media on Wednesday morning, shows the driver hand over a package to the customer. She then turns around to walk back inside the gates.

The driver can be seen watching the woman as he opens his fly and starts masturbating. The customer is completely oblivious to what is happening.

"Mr D Foods condemns the behaviour of the driver in the strongest possible terms and we sincerely apologise to the affected customer. As soon as the incident was brought to our attention, the driver was identified and his contract has been terminated with immediate effect," said Devin Sinclair, head of Mr D Foods .





"We have been in touch with the customer’s family and have apologised to them directly for the driver’s unacceptable behaviour. We deeply regret the incident and will provide them with any information they require to take the matter against the driver further."





Sinclair said all Mr D Food drivers were subjected to a rigorous vetting process.





"We do not tolerate this behaviour and our national driver management structures will ensure this type of incident is not repeated. As part of our recruitment and vetting process all drivers go through face-to-face interviews with regional branch managers and receive customer service training," said Sinclair.



