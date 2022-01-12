MSC Orchestra opens Port of Mossel Bay’s cruise season

The Port of Mossel Bay’s 2021/22 cruise season will officially open on Saturday, January 15, with the arrival and maiden voyage of the MSC Orchestra cruise liner, operated under MSC Cruises. She will arrive at approximately 7am with 1 000 passengers and 925 crew members after having called at the Port of Cape Town. She will sail away from the beautiful city at 6pm to call at the Port of Port Elizabeth the following day.

“The Cruise Liner Tourism is aligned with Transnet National Port Authority’s vision of transforming the port into a Smart People’s Port. “The cruise season provides a big boost for not only Mossel Bay’s tourism economy but also the Garden Route District at large,” said Port of Mossel Bay’s Port Manager, Dineo Mazibuko. As the gateway to the Garden Route, the Port of Mossel Bay is ideally located to attract and enjoy calls from international cruise liners, who bring tourists to explore South Africa’s adventure capital, and one of the most attractive regions in the country.

The region boasts mountain trails and passes, blue coastlines, indigenous forests, the world-renowned Route 62 and the cradle of human culture. Transnet National Ports Authority is also working closely with the relevant stakeholders to position the Port of Mossel Bay as a tourist port. “The Mossel Bay Waterfront will help with making the Port of Mossel Bay an even bigger attraction on this beautiful coastline, with a mixed-use waterfront that could include retail, commercial and industrial facilities,” she added.