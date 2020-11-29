Muizenberg beach closed for swimming as search continues for missing lifeguard

Cape Town - Muizenberg beach in Cape Town has been closed for swimming on Sunday as the City of Cape Town continues working with numerous other agencies to find a seasonal lifeguard who disappeared in the surf in False Bay on Saturday.

"The lifeguard fell off a rescue sled being towed by a jet ski while en route to assist a kite surfer in distress off St James [beach]," mayoral committee member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien said on Sunday.

Just before 3pm on Saturday afternoon, Muizenberg lifeguards responded to the call about the kite surfer by launching their jet ski. The senior lifeguard was operating the craft, with the seasonal lifeguard on the rescue sled, he said.

"It is suspected that the lifeguard was knocked off the sled, approximately 50 to 100 metres offshore, and he then disappeared in the water."

Lifeguards immediately started a search operation, with assistance from the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), Cape Town law enforcement, fire and rescue services, disaster risk management, and emergency medical services (EMS).