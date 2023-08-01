MultiChoice launches DStv Stream, your new improved home of entertainment

MultiChoice South Africa is excited to announce the launch of DStv Stream: our new improved home of entertainment. The all-inclusive entertainment platform continues to bring you the best sport, local and international content, anywhere.

Our teams have worked tirelessly to deliver an improved and smoother streaming experience packed with a host of innovative features. DStv Stream is truly set to elevate your entertainment experience. We’ve kept everything you like and added so much more to love. All your favourites, profiles, account information, viewing history, watch lists, downloads, Catch-Up, BoxOffice and live TV are all still here. We’ve built on the things you liked, and we’ve added so much more for you to love. Here are a few highlights:

Better personalisation for you to discover content in your profile.

A smoother, simpler streaming experience.

Change soundtracks to your local language where available. This includes live sports commentary IsiZulu, isiXhosa, Portuguese, Afrikaans, and English. Sport lovers also get to enjoy the league and tournament pages feature. This is going to make following your favourite teams, cups and leagues so much more intuitive and enjoyable. This is just the beginning. We have so many exciting new features and experiences planned to enhance your enjoyment. “From the initial launch of the first decoder to pioneering digital satellite TV and now with DStv Stream, what drives innovation for us, is providing our customers with the content they love, in the way that’s best for them.” says Marc Jury, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa

“The launch of DStv Stream is just the start. As the home of entertainment, sport and local we will continue to deliver unrivalled value and choice for our customers. This way, every single South African can enjoy the magic of our content. Watch this space!” adds Jury. DStv invites everyone to join in this new era. To enjoy your new improved home of entertainment, existing subscribers who've already been streaming simply need to update their existing DStv app from the 1st of August. Existing subscribers who have not yet been streaming can also download the new app from their favourite app store and login with the same login credentials they’ve been using for self-service.