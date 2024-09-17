Multiple passengers injured after train derails in Paarl

An unconfirmed number of people were injured after a train derailed at Dal Josafat station in Paarl, Western Cape on Tuesday. According to Drakenstein Farm Watch (DFW), a private fire fighting service, a call came through just after 6:30pm reporting the incident.

DFW said it rushed to the scene and found at least 30 people injured while multiple were still trapped. DFW said it managed to rescue all passengers who were trapped in the train and no fatalities were reported, It is still unclear what caused the derailment.

An unconfirmed number of people are entrapped in a train after it derailed at Dal Josafat station in Paarl, Western Cape on Tuesday. Photo: Supplied/DFW IOL was unable to get further comment on the story. In a similar incident in June, two people were left injured when a goods train derailed in KwaZulu-Natal. Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said that they responded to a rail incident next to the R103, Nottingham Road.

He said that reports indicated that a goods train had derailed. “When medics arrived on the scene they found that most of the cars were lying down an embankment,” Herbst said. “Two adult male occupants of the train were assessed and found to have sustained moderate injuries.”

Herbst said that once treated, the patients were transported by private ambulance to hospital. He said the circumstances leading up to the incident were not yet known. Herbst added that details are subject to change as more information becomes available.