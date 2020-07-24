Mum can finally smile, as drug addict teen son goes to rehab

Cape Town - This mother says she can now sleep peacefully knowing her drug-addicted son is in a rehab centre and getting help. Buyiswa Manana made headlines last week after revealing she chains her son to a pole. The mother said she had no choice and was doing it for the 17-year-old’s own protection after community members attacked him because of theft. Since the Daily Voice published the story, the Department of Social Services became involved and assisted the family. With tears in her eyes, a relieved Buyiswa said: “It feels like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders. He was taken to the rehab on Monday and he will spend six months there.”

She said her son stole from her and sold their belongings including his younger brother’s shoes and clothing.

However, his life was threatened after he started stealing from other people and angry people came to the family’s house looking for their belongings.

Buyiswa, a petrol attendant, says she paid back what she could, but became desperate when armed men one night came looking for her son and held her at gunpoint.

“For the first time in a long while, I can sleep peacefully without worrying about who might come asking for their stolen items from my son.

“The Daily Voice really assisted me in publishing the article, thank you.”

She said her son was in high spirits when she last saw him and she is confident he will return a changed man.

Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez confirmed that a team of social workers is assisting the family.

Daily Voice