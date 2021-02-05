Murder accused Corrine Jackson celebrates engagement to ’brave’ fiancée on social media

Cape Town – Murder accused Corrine Jackson has revealed that she is engaged and has called her fiancée “brave”. The 23-year-old made the announcement by adding the “Life Event” on her Facebook page on 31 January. Jackson, who is currently on trial for the murder of former girlfriend Nadine Esterhuizen, told the Daily Voice she has been engaged to 20-year-old Erin van den Berg for quite some time now, but was only ready to tell the world recently. Corrine Jackson, 23, and Erin van den Berg, 20. In a telephonic interview, the young couple laughed nervously and a shy Erin, who moved to Cape Town from Johannesburg last year, confirmed that they are indeed getting married, although they’ve yet to set a wedding date. Jackson, from Mitchells Plain, says she proposed on 24 December.

The pair did not reveal how they met, details of the proposal, the wedding day, or even how long they have been together.

However, they claim they had discussed it many times leading up to the day Jackson popped the question. Jackson says she has met her match in every way.

"I swear a lot. Every second word is a swear word. And now I have met my match.

"She swears a lot, too," she reveals, as Erin giggles.

Commenting on how her fiancée feels about the upcoming murder trial and the public backlash after the announcement of their engagement, Jackson said: “She's well aware and prepared. She is brave.”

BAIL: Back in court on 15 Feb

Erin told the Daily Voice: “The trial isn't something that makes me feel any different for Corrine.”

To which the murder accused adds: "She doesn't care about my past.”

Meanwhile, Jackson’s future remains uncertain as she is still on trial for the murder of Nadine, 18.

The matric pupil’s lifeless body was discovered at her sister's home in Colorado Park, Mitchells Plain, on 27 September 2017, where Jackson was found locked in the bathroom on the premises with two knives in her bloody hands.

BRUTAL: Nadine Esterhuizen

She previously told the Daily Voice that she acted in self-defence when she butchered Nadine.

The teen had 21 stab wounds and her neck was almost severed.

Jackson alleged that Nadine started a fight in a fit of jealousy after accusing her of flirting with other girls.

She claims that Nadine was still alive when she fled to the bathroom.

Nadine had previously obtained a protection order and had opened a case of assault after Jackson allegedly attacked her at Strandfontein Pavilion in July 2017.

Jackson is currently out on R5 000 bail and is due back in court on 15 February.

