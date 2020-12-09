Murder suspect’s arrest leads to Kraaifontein drug bust

Cape Town police are being lauded for their swift action after they seized drugs worth R40 000 in Kraaifontein on Wednesday. In a statement, provincial police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said members attached to the Kraaifontein South African Police Service (SAPS) were hunting for a murder suspect when they came across the drugs. Traut said the members were deployed to clamp down on gang violence in the area when they received information their suspect was at a residence in Patricia Street in Scottsdene. “The members went searching for the 19-year-old suspect and found him fast asleep in the bedroom of the residence. “While he was being arrested, the members discovered almost one-thousand mandrax tablets with a street value of around R40 000 in the bedroom.

“The suspect was arrested for murder and dealing in drugs and detained until he is due to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court,” Traut said.

Later, the same officers received information about a suspect dealing in drugs from a house in Bontebok Street in the same area.

Traut said methamphetamine, mandrax and nearly R5 000 in cash was discovered at the home. A 31-year-old suspect was arrested and will appear in the Kuilsriver Magistrate’s Court once charged.

He said Kraaifontein SAPS also arrested 13 men, aged between 17 and 41, as well as five women, aged between 26 and 48, for contravening the Covid-19 curfew by being outside between midnight and 4am without a valid explanation.

On Tuesday, a 50-year-old man was arrested at a vehicle checkpoint after the discovery of a 9mm pistol with nine rounds of ammunition.

He is expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Traut said a 20-year-old man from Bishop Lavis is expected to appear in court after he was found to be in the possession of an unlicensed 9mm pistol and eight rounds of ammunition in Bramble Way.

Traut has warned would-be criminals to think twice before perpetrating a crime as the police are out in full force.

African News Agency (ANA)