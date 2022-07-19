Mustadafin Foundation in aid relief for 250 residents displaced by Grabouw fires

Johannesburg – The devastating fires that engulfed the Grabouw community located in Cape Town on Friday, July 1, left hundreds of people homeless and without warm clothes, food and many other basic needs that were also lost in the fires. One of the affected people by the Grabouw fires, Thuleka Mbeka said: “When you lose everything that you’ve worked hard for, it’s like your entire world just crumbles away. You don’t know which way to go and who to ask for help, and the worst is having to answer for your children who want to know where they will sleep or when they will get their next meal.”

“Mustadafin has helped us with warm food, parcels, clothing and blankets. They really took some of the stress off of our shoulders.” The Mustadafin Foundation stepped in to provide essential items, like food parcels, clothing and warm blankets to the community. The Director of Mustadafin, Ghairunisa Johnstone-Cassiem said: “It is crucial that we get these essential supplies to those affected by the fires as soon as possible, especially as these residents have been left without a home during these cold winter months.”

Johnstone-Cassiem said: “We will also be continuing our work with the great Grabouw community as poverty in this region has increased over recent years.” People who would like to lend a helping hand or support the efforts of Mustadafin Foundation in the community of Grabouw, are encouraged to assist by donating blankets, clothing and food items.These items can be dropped off at their head office at 154 Antelope Court Bridgetown, Cape Town. To find out more about Mustadafin and how to can donate, visit: https://mustadafin.org.za/donations/

