‘My Ferrari will be fine, no biggie,’ says Cape Town businessman after crashing with Audi R8

Durban – A Cape Town businessman whose Ferrari was involved in a crash in Sea Point at the weekend was unfazed about the multimillion-rand damage. JP van der Spuy told News 24 that he would probably fork out a couple of million rand to fix the damage to his black Ferrari but it was “no biggie”.

The two high-end vehicles – the Ferrari worth R8 million, and an Audi R8 supercar were involved in a crash. Images of the crasg were shared on social media. Van der Spuy told News 24 that he had not been driving the car at the time.

He said a close friend had been on their way home from the gym when the accident occurred. He also told News 24 that he knew the owner of the Audi. Van der Spuy described the accident as a fender-bender and said they spent the evening chilling together afterwards.

City of Cape Town traffic spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout confirmed the incident. “It was a normal fender-bender which took place at around 8.50am on Saturday at the corner of Beach and Arthur Road in Sea Point. It is alleged the Ferrari rear-ended the Audi.” Bezuidenhout said the accident scene was cleared by 11am.

