'My legs were in the air, and my head was down': Boeta claims police assault in Joshlin Smith case

The man believed to be the last person to see six-year-old Joshlin Smith before her disappearance has taken the stand in the Western Cape High Court, testifying that police assaulted him during the early stages of the investigation. Jacquen “Boeta” Appollis, boyfriend of Joshlin’s mother Racquel “Kelly” Smith, testified on Friday as part of the ongoing trial-within-a-trial that aims to determine whether confessions made by the accused were obtained through coercion.

Appollis, Kelly, and their friend Steveno “Steffie” van Rhyn were arrested in March 2024, two weeks after Joshlin was reported missing from her Middelpos home in Saldanha Bay on February 19, 2024. They face charges of kidnapping and human trafficking. Appollis told the court he had spent the night at the Hoedjiesbaai Hotel with Kelly Smith.

He claimed they were taken there by two individuals affiliated with Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie, who assigned them minders. According to Appollis, the next morning, 4 March 2024, detectives arrived and took them to the Saldanha police station, saying Captain Lombard wanted to see them. When Lombard did not appear, Appollis said they asked to return to the hotel. Later, they were driven in a white VW Polo to the Sea Border offices.

He further testified that once there, he was led inside by four or five men in civilian clothing. “They asked me if I knew the person sitting inside. I said yes, that’s Steveno, my friend,” he said. Appollis said he was taken into a room, surrounded by officers, and claims he was then assaulted during questioning.“ "My legs were in the air, and my head was down.”